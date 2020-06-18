Gov’t to implement $220 million house-wiring programme

The Ministry of Energy, in collaboration with the Jamaica Social Investment Fund, will be embarking on a $220-million house-wiring and street-lighting programme.

Portfolio Minister, Fayval Williams, made the disclosure yesterday during her contribution to the Sectoral Debate in Parliament.

Williams also indicated that effort remains under way to wind up the agencies of the Board of Examiners and The Government Electrical Inspectorate to allow for the creation of a new electrical regulator.

“This is to provide for a wider pool of electrical inspectors to accelerate the pace at which Jamaicans, both individuals and business, get access to electricity when they apply for it,” she said.

Meanwhile, Williams indicated that the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) has been asked to examine past decisions regarding utility providers that may be negatively affecting customers now.

This comes as the leadership of the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has been summoned to next Monday’s Cabinet meeting over complaints about high light bills.

“We in the ministry, JPS and the regulator have an obligation to demystify electricity prices so consumers better understand the product they’re buying and have more control over their purchases,” Williams said.

“As we move forward with the electricity sector, we must make it easier for customers to know how much electricity and the cost of that electricity they consume as the month progresses, so that they may make changes in their consumptions, if they want, and so that there is no negative surprise at the end of each month,” she added.

- Romario Scott

