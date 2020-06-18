Gunman dead after being shot by Manchester businessman

A gunman was shot and killed by a Manchester businessman after he came under attack near his farm last night.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Paul Parker, who is of a St James address.

According to the police, the businessman, who is a licensed firearm holder, was in the vicinity of his farm in Colleyville district in Christiana about 10:00 p.m when Parker opened fire at him.

The businessman was hit and he returned the fire.

Parker was shot and later succumbed to his injuries.

The injured businessman was taken to hospital where he was treated and release.

No motive has been established for the attack.

