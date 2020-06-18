How WorldNet erected a billboard without approval and paid for it too

An advertising billboard erected by WorldNet Investments Company is now at the centre of a Twitter controversy involving the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC).

Just over two years ago, WorldNet was refused approval to erect the billboard at the intersection of Mona Road and Wellington Drive in St Andrew.

However, documents obtained by The Gleaner show that in March this year, the KSAMC accepted $301,560 for WorldNet to display the same billboard and 16 others across Kingston and St Andrew for the period January 2020 to December 2021.

According to documents tweeted by Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams, from as far back as November 2017, the director of planning at the municipal corporation refused WorldNet’s application for the erection of the Mona Road billboard.

“If permitted, the proposal will perpetuate the existing proliferation of signs within the locality and will negatively impact the visual amenity of the area,” read a section of the November 2017 decision following World Net’s application.

Meanwhile, the mayor said the advertisers have promised to remove the billboard.

“We contacted the advertisers who assured it will be removed by Monday, June 22,” Williams said.

WorldNet Investments could not be immediately contacted.

Meanwhile, Williams said the anomaly was captured during routine checks by KSAMC compliance officers.

Earlier this week when university lecturer Dr Damien King raised the matter on Twitter, Williams promised to investigate and respond.

“Having confirmed that the application was refused, and the applicant still went ahead, I have instructed the relevant personnel to have it removed, ensure any fees due based on breach for period erected are paid and that checks are done for similar occurrences,” Williams said.

The latest controversy at the municipal corporation comes as the minority caucus pushes for the reestablishment of the internal audit committee.

This follows irregularities, unearthed in an internal audit, for the period January 2017 to December 2019.

Chief Executive Officer Robert Hill has written to Auditor General Pamela Monroe Ellis, requesting the assistance of her department to further assist in the probe.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.