Two killed in Steer Town, St Ann

The St Ann police are investigating the circumstances that led to the deaths of two persons in Steer Town on Wednesday.

Information reaching The Gleaner is that, in the first incident, an unidentified body was found in an area of the community known as Capture.

Later in the day, unknown assailants shot and killed a resident in the Bellevue area.

The identity of the victim has not been ascertained.

Steer Town, which became a crime hotspot in recent years, has seen a decrease in violence in recent times following the implementation of social intervention initiatives.

