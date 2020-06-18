Westmoreland teen charged in connection with robbery

The Westmoreland Police have charged a teenager who was nabbed in connection with the robbery of a business establishment in Savanna-la-Mar in the parish over a week ago.

The 18-year-old has been identified as Venard Clarke of Top Road, Little London in the parish and was charged with robbery with aggravation.

It is alleged that about 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, Clarke was one of two men who held up a cashier and robbed her of $22,470 and phone cards.

After he escaped from the scene, investigators tracked Clarke to a relative’s house the day after on Sunday, June 7, where he was arrested.

He was charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

He will appear before the Westmoreland Parish Court once a date has been finalised.

Investigators continue to probe the case as they work to find Clarke’s alleged accomplice.

