Clunis says cops were surprised in deadly operation

Police superintendent Leon Clunis has defended the deadly operation he led in Horizon Park, St Catherine a week ago.

Clunis and another cop were injured while Corporal Dane Biggs and Constable Decardo Hylton were shot dead.

The cops were on an intelligence-driven operation in search of wanted men with high-powered weapons.

In his first public comment since the incident, Clunis told Radio Jamaica’s Emily Shields that the operation was properly planned.

“The man just surprised us,” he said in reference to suspect Damion Hamilton.

Hamilton, a 39-year-old deported, was killed hours later in another police operation in Cooreville Gardens, St Andrew.

Meanwhile, Clunis said he was grateful, but asked for people to remember the families of the slain cops in their payers.

He has also maintained that the operation was properly planned.

“Tell people to stop talking dem stories,” Clunis said.

“That’s my family there,” he added in reference to the slain cops.

The superintendent remains in hospital recovering from injuries he received in the shooting.

