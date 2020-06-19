Commentators react to appointments of Henry and Samuda

Romario Scott, Gleaner Writer

Commentators have reacted to the appointments of Mike Henry as minister of labour and social security and Karl Samuda as education minister.

Henry, who was previously minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, replaces Shahine Robinson, who died recently.

Samuda, who served as minister without portfolio with oversight for the education, youth and information ministry, was moved into the seat as the minister.



In Photo: Karl Samuda

Before being shifted, Samuda was assigned to the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the appointment on Wednesday.

With the appointments, critics have pointed out that Zavia Mayne, the state minister for the labour and social security ministry, and his counterpart at the education ministry, Alando Terrelonge, have been overlooked.

For political science lecturer Sanjay Lewis, he believes that the appointments signal that Holness is looking in the direction of a general election.

“Zavia Mayne is a first-time MP for South West St Ann, and while the JLP has held that seat more often than the PNP, I think the prime minister is not leaving it to chance. Giving Mayne that ministry will cause him to have greater responsibility, and he has to focus on his seat,” Lewis said.

“The prime minister is clearly not taking any chance. This election will be different because unlike the past, where there will be mass rallies, it cannot happen because of COVID, so the Government has to ensure that they have steady hands within the ministries and have the young, first-time MPs doing their door-to-door,” he further reasoned.

Social and political commentator Jaevion Nelson shared similar sentiments.

“It is really just another post at this time, and most of the other serious matters that might need to be done now would be things that are to be taken care of by the chief technocrats in these ministries,” he said.

As examples at the education ministry, he cited the placement of students and the reopening of schools, which he said would involve mostly technocrats.

“I think it’s just politically expedient. I can understand that people would want to see younger and more vibrant ministers who they think might be able to deliver more, in their estimation…,” Nelson reasoned.

