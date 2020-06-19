Great gifts for dad on Father’s Day

“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me.” If the sentiment shared by Jim Valvano resonates with the paternal figure of your life, then gifting him for this Father’s Day is a no-brainer.

The special occasion is two days away, but it isn’t too late. Here are some cool package options just for him.

Father’s Day Box by Ettenio

Local skin and haircare brand Ettenio is honouring Jamaican dads this year with its very own Father’s Day gift box. The featured gift box contains 12 special personal care items guaranteed to pamper, refresh and rejuvenate your superman. These include a special bar soap developed by Ettenio CEO, Antoinette Davis, a reusable cloth face mask, bath puff, a bottle of Monymusk Rum, and a comb and brush beard set, the double-duty conditioning shampoo, the beard oil hair growth serum, the energising body wash, and the energising facial cleanser, used as a cleanser, exfoliator, and mask. The Ettenio Father’s Day Box will be available for order until June 18. Visit the website at www.ettenio.com or follow @ettenio on Instagram, or WhatsApp 876-448-2397 to purchase your box.

Matching mask and shirt for your superman at Tamia Carey Collection

From the fashion designer who brought you breathtaking designs for the modern-day, curvy woman of varying sizes, Tamia Carey has opted to get with the times and supply her fashionistas with exquisite masks during this global pandemic. Because she loves the idea of giving the gift of safety, she has branched out into creating mask designs for daddies. Carey has sweetened the Father’s Day deal by adding matching shirts to the collection, with inspired designs stemming from what she would like to see her husband, father and her two princesses in. Visit Tamia Carey Collection at 11 1/12 Ardenne Road, Kingston 10, visit the website: tamiacareycollection.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook: The Tamia Carey Collection to see more and to order.

Feliz Dia del Padre with Mark Anthony Collection

For this Father’s Day, Mark Anthony is providing three packages just for dads. Package number one includes a Mark Anthony cotton or silk tie and a non-surgical mask with pocket filler. Package number two has a pair of Mark Anthony’s trendy socks and a non-surgical mask with pocket filler. And for package number three, you will receive both the trendy socks and the tie, along with a Mark Anthony onyx-and-silver cufflinks. But wait, there’s more. Each package comes with a stainless steel customised tumbler, engraved with the message of your choice. The orders will be packaged and ready to deliver to recipients. You place your orders at his website: www.markanthonycollections.com (free delivery islandwide), do an in-store pickup at 11 Fairway Avenue, Kingston 5, or call 876-946-1460.

ShanTeez Designz customised gift baskets for him

Inspired by the desire to offer an affordable, attractive option for persons to be able to show appreciation for any occasion, Shaniece Chung has decided to provide her creative services for Father’s Day. “Father’s Day is often overlooked by many, and this year I wanted to make sure that dads feel special,” she said. The gift packages are mostly customised, complete with the preferences of the recipient: from his favourite snack to his favourite colour. Follow @shanteez_designz on Instagram to find out how to order.

