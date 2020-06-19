Jamaica records 14 more imported COVID cases, recoveries remain at 458

Jamaica has recorded 14 more imported COVID cases pushing the overall total to 652.

All 14 patients arrived on flights from the United States.

Six are non-residents – with five of them staying in St James and one in Westmoreland.

The Health Ministry says investigations are under way to determine if the other eight are Jamaican residents.

Two are from St Ann, two from Kingston and St Andrew, and one each from Manchester, Clarendon, St Catherine and St Mary.

Meanwhile, recoveries remain at 458.

There are now 184 active cases – one of them critical and one moderate.

