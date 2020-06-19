Man accused of engaging cops in shootout freed

Cornel Wilkins, who was accused of engaging the police in a shoot-out, injuring one of the cops, has been freed by the Gun Court.

Wilkins, 40, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, shooting with intent, and wounding with intent following the March 2018 incident.

The court heard that on the night in question, a police team was conducting a vehicular spot check along Seaward Drive in St Andrew when they observed a Toyota Fielder motor car reversing, which aroused their suspicion, causing a chase to ensue.

It was further alleged that during the chase, shots were fired, resulting in the Fielder colliding with another car.

Two armed men exited the vehicle and fired at the cops, injuring one of them.

The gunmen subsequently fled the scene, leaving Wilkins, who was the driver.

In his defence, Wilkins said he acted under duress.

He gave sworn evidence that the gunmen entered his vehicle at a gas station and held him at gunpoint and instructed him to drive.

Under cross-examination by Wilkins’ attorney, Able-Don Foote, the police agreed that the accused did not have a firearm and that he made a report to them upon arrest that he was abducted by the gunmen.

He was subsequently acquitted of all charges.

