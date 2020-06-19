Mandatory digital certificates needed for entry to Jamaica - Samuda

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Matthew Samuda, has reiterated that travellers to Jamaica are expected to produce a mandatory digital certificate of approval for all flights coming to Jamaica.

The announcement was made during this morning’s sitting of the Senate.

“This requirement has been accepted by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and is disseminated to airlines through their Travel Information Manual Automatic System. As such, persons are asked by all airlines to provide this approval before they are allowed to check in on any flight in Jamaica,” Samuda said.

To date, a total of 19,312 applications have been received from residents through the JamCOVID portal and over 2,700 from non-residents through the Visit Jamaica portal.

Samuda pointed out that, “at close of business yesterday, 6,898 persons had returned to Jamaica since the start of the programme. We have 13,846 persons approved for travel in the JamCOVID system and 976 persons who have registered, but not yet completed the application process”.

It was outlined that the Government is focused on protecting the health and safety of all citizens through its controlled re-entry programme and has implemented a system of procedures to mitigate the risks posed by COVID-19 through travel.

Samuda added that through the installation of the JamCOVID19 mobile app and tracking bands, persons in quarantine are monitored by 50 technologically savvy youngsters who have been recruited through the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) programme, under the supervision of the armed forces.

The system is supported by the Amber Group and Itelbpo which have been instrumental in the formation of the controlled re-entry system.

