Marathon Helpdesk: Modifying your car can increase insurance premium

Dear Shannon,

I wish to modify my car to boost its performance. Will it affect my premium?

Dear Reader,

If you decide to modify your car to make it more powerful or faster, we need to know.

Unfortunately, such modifications increase the risks associated with operating your car and consequently your insurance premium will most likely increase.

It’s always a good idea to check with your broker before you boost the performance of your car. That way there will be no surprises in the event you have a claim.

Dear Shannon,

I lost my insurance certificate. Am I able to obtain a duplicate?

Dear Reader,

If you lose your original insurance certificate, your insurer will provide you with a replacement, but a small charge is attached to it. Luckily for you, our online system maintains a copy of your original certificate and we will be happy to send you a copy at no cost.

Shannon Samuda is the communications officer at Marathon Insurance Brokers. You may contact her at smsamuda@mibja.com