NHT warns public against scammers

The National Housing Trust (NHT) is warning the public against scammers who are seeking to defraud contributors.

The state agency says criminals have been calling customers and offering, among other things, NHT points in exchange for cash and requesting confidential information such as bank account numbers, TRN and NIS numbers.

It says these are phishing calls and are completely illegitimate.

The NHT stresses that it does not ask, solicit or accept any monies in any form for pre-selection for any benefit.

