WorldNet rejects claims it illegally erected Mona Road billboard

WorldNet Investments has rejected claims by Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams that the company erected a billboard on Mona Road without approval.

The billboard is located at the intersection of Mona Road and Wellington Drive.

According to WorldNet, it received continued approval for the advertisement since 2017 and has been paying the requisite fee.

In a letter received by The Gleaner, WorldNet said that it has proof of the approval.

However, none was provided to The Gleaner, and several attempts to contact the company were unsuccessful.

Receipts show that in March this year, the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) accepted $301,560 for WorldNet to display the billboard and 16 others across Kingston and St Andrew for the period January 2020 to December 2021.

But according to the mayor, from as far back as November 2017, the director of planning at the municipal corporation refused WorldNet’s application for the erection of the Mona Road billboard.

On Twitter yesterday, Williams said that he had contacted the advertisers and was assured that it would "be removed by Monday, June 22”.

Williams also said that the anomaly was captured during routine checks by KSAMC compliance officers.

“Having confirmed that the application was refused, and the applicant still went ahead, I have instructed the relevant personnel to have it removed, ensure any fees due based on breach for period erected are paid, and that checks are done for similar occurrences,” Williams stated yesterday.

