Farmer killed in hit-and-run accident in Clarendon

The May Pen police are seeking the assistance of anyone who witnessed a hit and run incident that left one man dead on the Toll Gate Main Road in Clarendon, on Friday, June 19.

The dead man has been identified as 20-year-old Demar Lilly, farmer and vendor of Duke Street, Toll Gate in the parish.

It is alleged that about 2:30 p.m., Lilly was selling honey along the mentioned roadway, when the driver of a grey coloured Mitsubishi Pajero ran him over and did not stop.

The Police are asking anyone with information that can assist in their investigation to contact the Clarendon police at 876-902-905, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

