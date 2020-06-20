Labour Minister Mike Henry plans to focus on social benefits

Newly appointed Minister of Labour and Social Security, Mike Henry, said his immediate plans and directions for the Ministry will focus on the need for social benefits.

Henry spent his first day at the Ministry meeting with Permanent Secretary Colette Roberts Risden, Chief Technical Directors, Heads of Departments and staff members.

"Social benefits are very important to the development of persons to significantly improve their lives where necessary. The areas that need legislative attention will be highlighted. We are seeking to improve the lot of domestic workers and the workforce as a whole to meet the needs of their social demands,” Henry said.

Henry was Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister from March, 2018 until his reassignment to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

He is also the former Minister of Transport and Mining (2016-2018).

Minister Henry took over the reins of the Labour and Social Security Ministry following the untimely passing of the late Shahine Robinson. Robinson, just a year shy of her 20th anniversary as a member of parliament, lost her battle with lung cancer.

