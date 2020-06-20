Man gunned down on Mannings Hill Road

St Andrew North crime scene detectives are probing a murder and shooting incident, which occurred in the vicinity of the Midway Mall on Mannings Hill Road yesterday.

Reports are that about 3 p.m., armed men opened fire on an unidentified man.

Our news team gathered that the victim tried to elude his attackers but was chased and gunned down.

Eyewitnesses told The Gleaner that shoppers had to run for cover.

The man was rushed to hospital by police and was pronounced dead on arrival. Another person who was shot during the attack was also hospitalised.

The incident led to a pile up of traffic as the roadway was cordoned off.

Up to May 31, the St Andrew North police division had recorded 34 murders. An increase of 13 when compared to similar period in 2019.

