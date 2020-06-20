Ship workers disembark in Port Royal

Several hundred Jamaicans have begun disembarking two cruise ships as part of the Government's controlled re-entry programme.

The Disney Wonder and Royal Caribbean's Rhapsody of the Seas arrived in Port Royal this morning.

Both ships are expected to complete debarkation over the next 24 hours.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement on his official social media pages this morning.

"All persons will be processed using the established protocols for testing, sensitization, and quarantine as would have obtained for all previous ship arrivals, including mandatory state quarantine until their test results are available," Holness said.

