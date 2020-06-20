St James man charged with attempted murder

Thirty-one-year-old Easton Davis, labourer of Richmond Hills, St. James, was charged with attempted murder following an incident in his community on Thursday, June 11.

Reports from the Cambridge police are that about 8:30 p.m., a woman and Davis had an argument when Davis used a machete and inflicted several chop wounds to her body.

Residents intervened and summoned the police.

The injured woman was taken to the hospital where she was admitted in serious condition.

Davis was picked up on Friday, June 19 in the Cambridge community where he was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

