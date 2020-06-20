Westmoreland man wanted for murder

The Westmoreland police have listed 27-year-old Oshane Smith otherwise called ‘Pun’, of Logwood district, Whithorn in the parish, as wanted.

He is being asked to turn himself in to police immediately.

Smith is wanted for the murder of Patrick Parker otherwise called ‘Nahem’, a construction worker.

He is also being sought for shooting with intent for an incident committed on Tuesday June 16, in Logwood district, Westmoreland.

Smith is being asked to turn himself into the Savanna-la-Mar Criminal Investigation Branch or any police station immediately.

In the meantime, the police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Savanna-La-Mar CIB at 876-955-2758, Crime Stop at 331 or police 119 emergency numbers or the nearest police station.

Citizens are also being reminded that it is a criminal offence to harbour or create a safe haven for criminals.

