Woman shot to death in Trelawny

A 38-year-old woman was shot and killed at her home in Trelawny last night.

Tamara Geddes, also called 'Tam', of a Reserve district address in the parish, was reportedly shot in her bedroom around 8:45 p.m.

She was reportedly robbed of cash and cell phones.

According to a neighbour, Geddes was killed in front of her 10-year-old daughter.

The neighbour added that the family has once again been plunged into mourning as Tamara's brother, Gregory, was stabbed to death in January.

Tamara's death brings to two such killings in recent weeks. Three weeks ago, Robert Dawkins was shot and killed in Sherwood Content, less than a mile away from Geddes' home.

The Falmouth police are investigating.

No motive has been established for the killing.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.