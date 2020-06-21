Bevon Smith bonds with his daughter

DESPITE HAVING a demanding job, working with the Jamaica Defence Force, Bevon Smith uses every opportunity available to bond with his three-year-old daughter, Shahaine.

On the day of the interview, he decided to take her to Boone Hall Oasis, in the hills of St Andrew, where they both spent time playing in the Wag Water river. As I saw her hopping and skipping as he held her hand, I asked: “Would you be willing to do a Father’s Day interview.”

He paused momentarily and said, “Sure.”

At this point, his pleasant and energetic daughter said: “Daddy! Look at the slide! I want to go on it.”

Then he replied calmly: “Hold on baby. We have to do an interview with this man first”, after which, he lifted her up to his chest and she gave him a kiss on his cheek.

It was clear that he wanted to spend some daddy-daughter time as well as give some relief to her mother. While talking, he shared one of the hardest moments he had experienced as a father.

“I remember the first day I dropped her off to school; it was heartbreaking when I saw her crying when I was leaving. This happened for weeks, and it was really rough on me. I would be at work just thinking if she was all right. The only thing that comforted me was that she was going to be home later.”

Midway throughout the interview, Shahaine got restless and decided she wanted to go to the play area, and like any caring father, Smith relented. She went on the slide first, and after one attempt, decided that it was not for her. Then she ran to one end of the seesaw and said: “Daddy! Go to the other side.”

These moments of joy brought contentment to her heart, and once again, Brown and I continued the interview. It was clear that they did a lot of activities together, so the first question I asked was: “What are your favourite activities?”

He went into a pensive state then answered: “She is a very active person, so when she is at home, she is riding her scooter, singing, dancing, and I just try to fit in where I can. Ultimately, she determines what the activity is, and I just follow. When she is with her mother, she plays a lot of dress-up games as well.”

By this time, Shahaine was ready to be on the move once more, so I decided to end the discussion. With a gleaming smile on her face, she said, “Goodbye, I hope I see you soon.”