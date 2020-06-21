Craig Francis: chief servant to his family

CRAIG FRANCIS did not know his father growing up, but instead of becoming an absentee father, it made him more determined to be there for his family.

“I have never met my father. It was always just my mother and I. She did a great job parenting me, but I always promised myself whenever I have children, I have to be there, so I am always thinking about my kids,” shared Craig.

The father of three is adamant that his children get a good education as he has made countless sacrifices in order for them to advance. This was most evident when his daughter, Chelsea, was sitting her Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate physics examination, and she was feeling very nervous.

“I was never a strong student in physics, and this bothered me, but Daddy would always have something encouraging to tell me while taking me to my classes,” shared Chelsea.

Throughout that year, her father kept motivating her while providing her with all the necessary support, which ultimately helped her to attain a grade one in the subject.

“I want to leave them in a better position than I was in. I know the heartache of parents’ day and not having a father show up. I remember when teachers used to ask me to tell them about my father, and I couldn’t say anything,” he lamented.

Throughout Francis’ adolescent life, he felt the emotional discomfort of not having a father, and he started to seek a better way for himself. “I carried the burden of being a fatherless child until about 18 when I met the Lord, and along the way, I met some men of God. They became my mentors and fathers by showing me how to be a responsible man.”

This year, Francis will be celebrating his 24th wedding anniversary with his wife, Cassandra, who he credits for helping him to be a better man. “She does a lot to keep me grounded and motivates me with the kids.”

Cassandra highlighted that their journey has had its peaks and valleys, but she would never trade it for anything. “I would never exchange this journey with him for anything else. I think the fact that we are church-focused and we spend a lot of time as a family, it has helped us to overcome many of our challenges.”

She also spoke highly about her husband’s commitment as a father: “He is such a strong man. I have watched him make countless sacrifices to ensure that we are protected and provided for.”

