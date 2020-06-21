Dr Coombs: We have to break the destructive cycle of poor fathering

Kavarly Arnold - Gleaner Writer

Traditionally, Father's Day does not garner the attention and celebration in comparison to Mother's Day.

According to Dr Michael Coombs, founder and chairman of the National Association for the Family, the lack of emotional attachment between father and child could be a factor.

Dr Coombs stressed the importance of what he deems the 'father factor' in a child's life.

"That emotional connection between a mother and a child could be the reason why mothers are more loved and recognised. However, what has been found now is that fathers also need to emotionally attach to their children – both daughter and son. Research has shown where a simple thing as hugging their sons will see them turn out to be less violent," Coombs said.

Though quick to point out that he was not bashing fathers, Coombs noted that some of the problems currently impacting the country could be attributed to the 'missing father factor'.

"When you look at gangs, the majority of young men who find themselves in gangs are from homes where there is no father figure. The same for youths incarcerated, (they) are from homes without a father. There was a study done interviewing some prison inmates in 2012, right here in Jamaica, that highlighted these points. As a matter of fact, 60 per cent of those inmates grew up in homes without a father," he added.

Though research has shown that there are more fathers in the homes today, Coombs says this statistic can lead to a false sense of security.

"When we talk about fathering, it's not just the presence of a father in a home. It's not just being present, but about how involved they are. We know that research has shown recently that there are more fathers in our homes, but we have to be careful in just relaxing with that because it doesn't mean adequate fathering is taking place."

For Coombs, men, and especially fathers, need more support and education.

"We have to break the destructive cycle of poor fathering and fatherlessness by reaching young men before they become fathers. Educate, train and support young fathers and fathers-to-be about these roles and responsibilities. At the heart of every collapsing society is a failure of manhood and masculinity as God intended."

