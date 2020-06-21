McNeill: COVID case among visitors underscores the need for pretesting

Dr Wykeham McNeill, member of parliament for Western Westmoreland, says he has been notified that a tourist in the Negril resort area has tested positive for COVID-19.

McNeill, who is also the opposition spokesperson on Tourism, said the insistence of the opposition People's National Party from the get-go that all incoming passengers be tested, is only to ensure the protection of people and the safe reopening of the tourism industry.

“The individual has since been moved into isolation at a facility in Montego Bay, and the Ministry of Health has assured me that all the contact tracing is currently being conducted and the necessary actions will be taken,” Dr McNeill said.

The Shadow Minister stated that this development underscores the importance of testing all visitors to the island.

"It also comes as a timely reminder that we all need to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and follow all the protocols to ensure the safety of our workers, our communities and the nation, at large."

He added: “I want to ask once again that we revisit the option of pretesting as some of these cases can be detected before leaving the country of embarkation. As the Member of Parliament, I am imploring everyone to remain vigilant, operate with caution and keep safe during these challenging times.”

