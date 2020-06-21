St Ann bartender charged with wounding with intent

Twenty-four-year-old Kemoy Brown, otherwise called ‘Blacks’, bartender of Fullerton district, Cave Valley in St. Ann, was arrested and charged for an incident that occurred in Salem, St. Ann on Thursday, June 18.

Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that about 7:00 p.m., two men were at their business place when Brown and another man walked in posing as customers.

Brown and the man ordered drinks then brandished firearms, hitting the two men. Brown and the other accused escaped in a waiting motorcar.

Brown has been charged with wounding with intent with the use of a firearm (two counts) and robbery with aggravation.

A report was made to the police and Brown was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

