Trinidad and Tobago’s borders to remain closed for now

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Jun. 21, CMC – Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says the borders of the twin island republic will remain closed as long as health requirements related to COVID-19 remain in place.

Speaking during a media conference in Tobago on Saturday, the Prime Minister said while some Caribbean countries have started to reopen their borders, his administration is determined to take a cautious approach.

“We want to keep our borders where it is because the pandemic is raging. The closure of the borders is not meant to penalise anybody, it’s not meant to lock us in here and make us prisoners. It’s meant to keep the virus out, and the virus travels by way of people. It is normal common sense,” he said.

As it relates to travel exemptions, the Prime Minister added that priority will be given to those citizens who left temporarily to work abroad or receive medical treatment.”

Meanwhile, as of Monday, bars, beaches, rivers, casinos, private members clubs, cinemas and gyms will resume operations, as the country moves into the next phase of the gradual reopening of the economy.

Restaurants will also be allowed to restart dine-in services.

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley

In addition, the zoo and amusement parks will reopen, while team sports will recommence without spectators. Horse racing will also resume, but physical distancing rules must be observed.

The details were released by the Prime Minister who also said that educational institutions will only be allowed to reopen for the purposes of examination. However, day-cares and pre-schools will remain closed until September.

To date, Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 123 positive COVID-19 cases. There are currently six active cases.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

