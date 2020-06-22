Business operators encouraged to participate in COVID-19 productivity survey

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne, is encouraging business operators to participate in the Jamaica Productivity Centre (JPC) survey which focuses on the impact of COVID-19.

Addressing a World Productivity Day virtual seminar on Friday, Mayne said the survey will help the business sector to “journey” through the pandemic.

He said the COVID-19 crisis has been “disruptive to many industries in Jamaica,” and the JPC is conducting the survey to record and collate the experiences and measures taken, as well as the outcome of such actions by organisations.

He pointed out that the information from the analysis will be able to assist and guide businesses as to the best approach coming out of this pandemic, “that will enable all to grow and contribute positively to the economy.”

“I urge you to participate in this electronic survey, so that we can chart the best way forward,” Mayne told the forum.

He also called for producers to utilise the services of the JPC to increase global competitiveness and efficiency, and for businesses to lift their productivity.

“The Ministry has seen their (JPC) work, and recognises their worth. Efficiency is vital in business, and that is why we are on board with the JPC,” he said

He lauded the agency’s effort to “revolutionise” the Ministry’s Work Permit department, which was done in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

“I am encouraging individuals and businesses in the Goods producing sector to make use of the Jamaica Productivity Centre. They are here to serve you, so that your business can improve productivity levels and be more efficient in delivering goods and services,” he said.

Mayne further added that the Ministry has initiated programmes to improve their Labour Market Information System website and app, which allow employers to post job openings, and that persons seeking employment can now upload their résumés.

- JIS News

