Credit union distributes care packages to ISCF retirees

Nearly 200 retired members of the Island Special Constabulary Force (ISCF), which was phased out several years ago, are being treated to care packages by the Public Sector Employees Co-operative Credit Union.

The credit union team, which is travelling islandwide to deliver the packages, made a stop at the St Ann Police Divisional Headquarters last week to deliver packages to retirees in the parish, who are part of the past members’ association.

“We’re pretty much doing islandwide delivery, so we’ve completed a few parishes, Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, Westmoreland, Manchester, Trelawny, St James. In total, we have close to 200 persons who will be receiving packages,” Kellyann Dixon, the credit union’s marketing and communications manager, told The Gleaner.

The care packages consisted of a variety of food and household items valued at several thousand dollars.

Over a dozen retirees turned up at the location to collect their packages and they all expressed delight at the donation.

Rankin Clarke, retired commandant, ISCF, and association president, was pleased with the action of the credit union.

“I am overwhelmed by this kind gesture,” Clarke said.

“The vision when I retired to start the past members’ association is still bringing some fruit. Every month we meet for about two hours; yearly, we have a one-day retreat. But the gesture from this credit union is overwhelming. For the areas of Portland, St Mary, St Ann and Trelawny, today it’s over 34 packages, and we’re thankful to the credit union for same,” he concluded.