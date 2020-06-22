Gov’t to soon make announcement on reopening of restaurants

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has indicated that the Government will, in short order, announce the way forward regarding the reopening of restaurants.

This follows the completion of health and safety protocols to govern the operation of these establishments as the country resumes economic activities.

“The COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force has done significant work on how restaurants should reopen. So in very short order, we should be able to say how restaurants should reopen,” Holness said while speaking during the sitting of the House of Representatives last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, said an extension has been granted for the opening of community bars and taverns until the end of the month.

He advised that assessments are being undertaken for the possible reopening of sports bars.

“So, we are looking to make some recommendations along those lines as to where we intend to go,” McKenzie said.

He noted that the Ministry has seen a positive response from bar operators in complying with the protocols that have been set.

- JIS News

