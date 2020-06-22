Jamaicans urged to reduce Saharan dust exposure

In keeping with reports from the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, the Ministry of Health & Wellness is cautioning Jamaicans to guard against the effects of the Saharan dust, which is expected to affect the island starting today through to Thursday.

The Ministry explains that excess exposure to the dust particles can have severe health effects, including increased risk of respiratory and related illness such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder and respiratory infection, and allergies.

Skin and eye irritation can also be experienced as well as there is an increased risk of water-borne illness.

Members of the public, especially persons who are already experiencing or are prone to respiratory illnesses, should exercise great care.

Here are some health tips:

* Staying indoors as much as possible

* Wearing face masks

* Wearing long sleeve clothing and protect eyes

* Washing hands regularly and avoid touching of eyes

* Ensuring water that is harvested is treated

* Covering water used for domestic purposes including drinking and food preparation.

Members of the public are asked to call the Ministry of Health & Wellness at 888-ONE-LOVE (5683) for further information.

