Leslie Campbell appointed Minister without portfolio in Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation

Member of Parliament for North East St Catherine Leslie Campbell has been appointed as Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

Campbell, who is an attorney-at-law, was sworn in at a brief ceremony at Kings House this afternoon by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen.

His appointment comes days after Karl Samuda, who was assigned to the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, was appointed as Education Minister.

Mike Henry, who served as minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, was recently appointed as Minister of Labour and Social Security, replacing Shahine Robinson who died recently.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has written to the Governor General recommending the appointment of Tova Hamilton, attorney-at-law, to the Senate.

She is to be sworn in at the next sitting of the Senate.

Meet Tova Hamilton

* Hamilton attended West Wood High School, the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, and the Norman Manley Law School.

She has been practising law since 2007 and specialises in conveyancing, corporate and entertainment.

