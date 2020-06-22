Police in St Thomas probing attempted robbery at gas station

The police in St Thomas are probing an attempted robbery at the Gas Smart service station in Yallahs.

It is reported that the police were alerted to the service station, which is located near the Yallahs police station, about 4 o’clock this morning.

On their arrival, the police say they observed that a rear window to the building was broken.

A hole was also discovered in a wall to an office.

It was reported that the alarm system did not go off.

It was also reported that nothing was taken from the service station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.