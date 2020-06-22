Promoter 'Bounty' shot dead in MoBay

WESTERN BUREAU:

A 47-year-old man was shot and killed along Union Street in Montego Bay on Monday afternoon, bringing St James’ murder count this year to 52.

The victim, who was cut down in a hail of bullets in the full view of passers-by, has been identified as promoter Barrington ‘Bounty’ Smith, who is from Red Dirt in Flankers.

According to reports, shortly after 2 p.m., Smith was standing along the roadway when a motor car drove up and two men with handguns alighted.

The men opened fire, hitting Smith multiple times all over his body.

During the ensuing panic, the killers escaped.

"Me still cyaa believe me nuh get shot," a man who witnessed the shooting from close range told The Gleaner.

"Is like we stand up pon di ends and 'Bounty' jus come off him phone and tell wi seh him go walk go round di road."

St James, which is one of 10 police divisions under states of public emergency, recorded 153 murders last year.

- Hopeton Bucknor