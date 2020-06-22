Six more COVID cases push tally to 665, recoveries remain at 516
Published:Monday | June 22, 2020 | 12:00 AM
The Health Ministry is reporting six more COVID cases in Jamaica.
All patients are Jamaica residents.
The ministry said one arrived on a flight from the United States and three on cruise ships.
The other two cases are imported-related.
This increases the COVID tally to 665.
Recoveries, however, remain at 516 after a record 54 on Sunday.
