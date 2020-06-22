Six more COVID cases push tally to 665, recoveries remain at 516

The Health Ministry is reporting six more COVID cases in Jamaica.

All patients are Jamaica residents.

The ministry said one arrived on a flight from the United States and three on cruise ships.

The other two cases are imported-related.

This increases the COVID tally to 665.

Recoveries, however, remain at 516 after a record 54 on Sunday.

