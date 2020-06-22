South Africa’s minibuses strike over COVID gov't assistance

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A strike by South Africa’s minibus taxi drivers over what they say is inadequate coronavirus relief funds has disrupted the return of scores of thousands of people to work.

Taxi operators in the economic hub of Gauteng province, which includes the city of Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria, Monday morning blocked roads and refused to transport workers.

In Pretoria, there were reports of police using rubber bullets to disperse protesting taxi drivers.

The country’s taxi industry was among the sectors hit hard by the economic effects of the nationwide lockdown that started at the end of March to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Millions of South Africans rely on minibus taxis to commute to work and will need the service as the country eases lockdown levels in order to return the economy back to full operation.

The minibus taxis have been restricted in the hours they can work the number of passengers they can carry.

The taxi industry has rejected the government’s allocation of 1.3 billion rand (about $76 million) in relief funds, claiming it is too little to address the industry’s losses.

South Africa announced further easing of lockdown measures last week, allowing for the reopening of sit-in restaurants, movie theatres and hair salons.

Manufacturing industries had reopened, with more industries earlier allowed to reopen when the country moved to level 3 of lockdown restrictions.

Gauteng minister responsible for public transport in the province, Jacob Mamabolo, said the government would meet the industry this week to discuss the current impasse.

