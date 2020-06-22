Tensions simmering over North East St Ann seat

With some now positioning themselves in North East St Ann to run on the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) ticket to replace the late Shahine Robinson, there appears to be a brewing controversy over the early contenders.

Robinson’s niece Gianna Fakhourie has taken issue with some of the contenders who have reportedly claimed that they received Robinson’s endorsement before her passing last month.

“My aunt, in her succession plan in North East St Ann, said, ‘I cannot will my seat to anybody. It is the people’s seat. They will choose their representative. I cannot force anybody on them. They will choose, just like they chose me’,” Fakhourie said yesterday in a social media post.

“[Auntie] Shahine told nobody that they should take her seat,” she insisted.

Already, Tyrone Robinson, Shahine Robinson’s long-time campaign manager, has been mentioned as a possible replacement.

So, too, has Senator Kerensia Morrison and Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, the minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade.

Only Robinson has publicly declared an interest, but he said he has not yet decided.

Still, Gleaner sources in the constituency, at the executive level, have said that there have been secret meetings with at least one councillor and a contender to advance their campaign to run on the ticket.

But Fakhourie hinted that a female was the favourite to replace her late aunt.

“I have heard people standing up for themselves and calling for who they want. I have done my checks and that person has not yet had a meeting in the seat, as she is being respectful that my aunt has not yet been laid to rest,” Robinson’s niece said.

It is understood that the leadership of the JLP will be moving to formally engage the contenders after Robinson is buried.

“I can’t even believe that I have been put in this position by someone she trusted,” Fakhourie said, as she vowed to protect Robinson’s wishes.

Robinson won the seat in the February 2016 general election by amassing 10, 669 votes, while the People’s National Party’s Desmond Gilmore polled 7,799 votes.

The next general election is constitutionally due by February 2021, but there have been signs that Jamaicans may go to the polls before that time.

