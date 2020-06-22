Westmoreland construction worker charged with murder

The Westmoreland Police have charged 34-year-old Renis Pringle, otherwise called ‘Kushay’, a construction worker of Broughton district, Little London, with murder.

Pringle is implicated in the Tuesday, May 19 murder of 22-year-old Brian Gray, a security guard of Love Lane, West End, Negril in Westmoreland.

Gray was reportedly at his gate with a family member when Pringle, who was driving a motorcycle, allegedly shot him several times.

A report was made to the police and after investigations, Pringle was apprehended on Wednesday, June 3, and later charged.

His court date is being finalised.

