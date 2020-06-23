Agriculture Ministry reports sufficient food supplies in Jamaica

Despite a global economic slowdown due to COVID-19, Jamaica’s distributive trade is reporting that food items are still in sufficient supply.

State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, convened a virtual meeting with the distributive trade on Friday, June 19 where it was disclosed that sugar, flour, rice and the vast majority of canned food that makes up the basic food items are in good stock.

The distributive trade, which consists of representatives from all trade activities, also discussed the capacity of the industry in light of the hurricane season, which started on June 1.

“It is critical that the lines between MICAF and the distributive trade are open to be able to proactively treat with any issues that may arise in our supply chain whether from a pandemic like COVID-19 or a hurricane. As such we will continue to dialogue with our stakeholders through the distributive trade and consistently check on stock levels and potential barriers to trade,” said Green in a statement.

It was indicated that there is 2-3 months’ supply of chicken and 2-3 months’ supply pork.

During the meeting, manufacturers and major distributors reportedly indicated that for the last few months, despite the impact of the virus, they have managed to maintain or reduce the price for most product lines.

“The prices across the retail sector have not reflected these changes and, in fact, in a number of product lines the CAC [Consumer Affairs Commission] has noted increased prices through its monthly surveys. This is cause for concern and I am encouraging retailers to reassess their pricing mechanisms in relation to these items, which includes chicken,” Green said.

Companies present at the meeting included Caribbean Broilers, Jamaica Broilers, Jamaica Flour Mills, T Geddes Grant, and the Sugar Industry Authority.

Meanwhile, the companies reportedly noted that there has been an increase in the price of sugar due to the rise in production cost by local manufacturers.

