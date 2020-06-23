Angry residents of Elgin Town, Hanover stage massive protest over police shooting

Dozens of angry residents in Elgin Town, Hanover, this morning mounted roadblocks along the main road in the community to protest the shooting of a man by the police on Friday.

The protest resulted in a major traffic pile-up.

Roadblocks were erected along sections of the North Coast Highway, from Montego Bay through to Lucea and Negril, with residents using large stones, tree trunks, furniture and old tyres as barriers.

Residents claim that the 28-year-old man, who remains under police guard at the Falmouth Hospital, is no wrongdoer and accused the police of excessive force.

The police reported that shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, they receive a report that a number of men were at a wake at a yard in the community, in breach of the nightly islandwide COVID-19 curfew.

According to the police, on their arrival, the accused was seen with a gun and he was approached.

He allegedly refused to hand over the weapon and during a struggle, he was shot.

The Independent Commission of Investigations is probing the incident.

- Hopeton Bucknor

