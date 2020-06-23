Breakaway fears in Clarendon district

Concerns are mounting over the breakaway of a section of a road in the community of Suttons in Turners, Clarendon.

Recently, Dr Desmond Brennan, the People’s National Party’s candidate for the North Central Clarendon constituency, took to social media platform Twitter, stating that he has been aware of complaints about the breakaway.

“Calling on the elected representatives and the [National Works Agency] to address this issue. I have received more than one report of near-death experiences on this thoroughfare,” Brennan’s Twitter post read.

“Let’s not wait until there’s tragedy to act. Do it now!”

Mayor of May Pen Winston Maragh, while noting that work to address the issue has commenced, said that the community had been affected by frequent breakaways. He noted that the National Works Agency (NWA) is currently seeking to rectify the issue.

DANGER SPOT

Uriah Mitchell, councillor for the Rock River division, said that he was aware of the concern and has sought to alert the authorities to the danger spot.

Stephen Shaw, NWA’s communications manager, said the agency was in the process of addressing the breakaway.

“It’s a process that we cannot truncate, especially because of the size of the project and the amount of money involved. It has to go all the way through Cabinet, but it is already on the way,” said Shaw.

In the meantime, Pearnel Charles Sr, member of parliament for North Central Clarendon, has conceded that the relevant protocols are being followed to ensure that the issue is addressed. He said that he had made suggestions for the erection of a wall to prevent further reoccurrence of similar incidents.