Drought conditions continue to affect water supply in sections of St Elizabeth

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that drought conditions continue to affect operations at some of its facilities in St Elizabeth.

As a result, customers served by the affected systems will experience low water pressure or intermittent supply.

Systems and areas affected include:

Hannah Spring - Hannah Spring, Sellington, Top Fyffes Pen and Cataboo.

Benlomonds - Benlomonds, Siloah, Thornton, Williamsfield, Windsor Spring, Pang Town and Bagdale Mountain.

Siloah - Union, Raheem, Marlborough, Russell Hill, Phoenix Park, Balaclava, St Pauls, Roses Valley, Comfort Hall, Content, Free Town, Evergreen, Mount Pleasant and Beverley.

The NWC is urging customers to store water for use during the period of drought.

