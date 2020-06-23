Immigration Corner | Fast-tracking the renewal of a UK passport

Dear Mr Bassie,

I need to renew my United Kingdom (UK) passport quickly. How should I go about this?

Thanks in advance.

– N.S.

Dear N.S.,

The fastest way to apply for a renewal of a United Kingdom passport is by use of the Online Premium Service. Persons may apply, pay, and book an appointment online. The earliest that a person can get an appointment is two days from when the application is made.

Please note that persons will get a new passport at the appointment and that appointments can last up to 30 minutes.

However, it should be noted that premium and fast-track services are temporarily unavailable because of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Persons should phone the Passport Adviceline if a passport is urgently needed for compassionate reasons; for example, if a family member has died, or for government business. Persons should note that it costs £177 (or £187 for a 50-page, frequent-traveller passport).

It should be noted that persons can only use Online Premium to renew an adult passport that was issued after December 31, 2001.

To use Online Premium, persons will need the old passport. Those persons will also need either a device that takes digital photos, like a smartphone, tablet or digital camera and someone to take the digital photo. The applicant will need to take their old passport.

REPRESENTATION

The applicant can ask someone else to go to the appointment for them. He/she will need to take the following with them for presentation:

• The applicant’s old passport;

• A signed and dated letter from the applicant, naming him/her and giving permission to collect the passport;

• Their ID (for example, passport, driving licence, or utility bill that is less than three months old).

If you cannot go to your appointment, please call the passport adviceline to reschedule.

Please note that there is a one-week, fast-track service. The new passport will be delivered to the person’s home within a week of the appointment. However, someone may need to be there to sign for it.

It costs:

• £142 for an adult passport (or £152 for a 50-page, frequent-traveller passport);

• £122 for a child passport (or £132 for a 50-page, frequent-traveller passport).

Persons can use one-week fast-track to:

• Renew an adult or child passport that has expired, or that is about to expire;

• Change personal details on their passport (for example, a name, place of birth or gender);

• Replace a lost, stolen, or damaged passport;

• Apply for a child’s first passport.

Please be aware that this application cannot be made online.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com