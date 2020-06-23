Manchester man charged with attempted robbery

Twenty-year-old Nicholas Logan, a labourer of Bath district, Manchester, has been charged with attempted robbery and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police report that about 4:15 p.m., on Tuesday, June 16, Logan and another man went to an establishment in Johns Hall, Manchester where they demanded money from the complainant at gunpoint.

The complainant was shot and injured.

Following an investigation, Logan was arrested and charged on Friday, June 19.

A court date is to be set.

