Manchester man charged with brother’s murder

The Manchester Police have charged a man in relation to the stabbing death of his brother in Bryan’s Land district, Spalding.

Charged is 24-year-old Condevie Brown, otherwise called ‘Dain’, of the same community.

It is reported that about 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, Brown and his brother, 28-year-old recording artist, Damion Petgrave, were among a group of persons at a shop when an altercation developed between them.

It is reported that a knife was brought into play and Petgrave was stabbed.

He collapsed and died.

Brown was arrested and later charged.

