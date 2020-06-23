Mass grave found in Spanish Town

A mass grave with human remains has been found in bushes in Rivoli in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Members of the security forces are at the scene.

It is believed that the site is used by a gang to bury bodies.

The discovered remains were found wrapped in clothing.

The police say that forensic analysis is to be conducted.

More information to come.

