OUR expands high electricity bills probe

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is reporting that it has expanded the scope of its investigation into complaints about high electricity bills from customers of the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS).

The OUR notes that on June 18 Energy Minister Fayval Williams requested that it conducts an audit into the complaints.

The OUR says in a response letter dated June 19, it indicated that prior to the receipt of the formal request from Williams, it had already initiated an investigation from April, which it says was prompted by a sharp uptick in complaints of high electricity bills.

READ: JPS denies fault for shocking light bills

Last week, the utility regulator indicated that it has seen a 200 per cent increase in complaints by way of letters, emails, and calls about high light bills.

At the same time, complaints via social media have gone up more than 1,600 per cent.

The OUR says given the increasing number of complaints since the investigation was launched and the Minister’s request, it has decided to expand the scope of its probe.

The OUR says it will continue to keep the public updated on this matter.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.