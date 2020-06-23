Rotary Club donates care packages to students

IN AN effort to ease the socio-economic displacement caused by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Rotary Club of Downtown Kingston, with the kind support of Kirk Distributors and Industrial Municipal Supplies Limited, recently donated care packages to students from high schools in communities served by the organisation.

Eighty students from three schools – Denham Town, Norman Manley, and Kingston Technical High schools – were the beneficiaries. Items in the care packages included basic food items and toiletries.

According to Travis Smith, past president of the Rotary Club of Downtown Kingston, the club has had a relationship with the three high schools, and they were asked to identify children in the school that needed help.

“There are students in these schools that are not on the PATH programme, but they are in need. They gave me the numbers, and we provided the packages. We are happy that we were able to assist the students and their families,” Smith said.

Karl Smith, guidance counsellor at Denham Town High School, said the recipients were selected from all grades based on previous knowledge of need.

“The students were very appreciative of the care packages. The lower-grade students went home with it immediately after, and they told others. We almost had a rush as quite a number of persons came. It was well needed,” Smith said.

He further indicated that it was a good gesture by the Rotary Club of Downtown Kingston, and the school community was happy that the service club was able to give its support to the students.

Principal of the Norman Manley High School, Adair Powell-Brown, said that the school has worked closely with the service club over the years, and they have been very appreciative of the positive influence the organisation has had on the school community.