Sanitisers, dispensers for St Ann police

The St Ann police got some assistance in ensuring safety against the COVID-19 when they were gifted with hand sanitisers and dispensers by the St Ann Chamber of Commerce and the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) Ocho Rios-Runaway Bay Chapter.

Part of the funding to provide the items came from the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) Linkages.

The donation was timely as with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, the tourism sector and the airports have reopened, which, more than likely, will lead to an increase in pedestrian traffic and the need for more police presence in the resort town of Ocho Rios.

The Ocho Rios Police Station was the first to benefit when the chamber sponsored the donation of sanitisers and dispensers, said chamber president JHTA area chairperson, Vana Taylor.

“The other donation was funded by TEF Linkages. The Chamber and the JHTA wrote to TEF asking for the funds, and we got it. This donation was made to the St Ann Police Divisional Headquarters, from where it will be distributed to the various stations across the parish,” Taylor added.

Taylor said that she is hoping to provide the lawmen with more of the same supplies.

“We’re trying to get more funds from TEF to assist. We’re trying to see if we can get a spray bottle for each police officer, also dispenser and sanitiser,” she said.

Superintendent Calvin Small, commandant for St Ann, accepted the donation and thanked the Chamber and the JHTA for coming forward with the assistance.