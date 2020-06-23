Scrap metal exporters must now apply online for permits

Scrap metal exporters are now required to register online through the Trade Board’s Jamaica Single Window for Trade (JSWIFT) portal to obtain permits.

The portal may be accessed at www.jswift.gov.jm.

The move became effective on Monday, June 22, as manual applications for permits will no longer be accepted by the state agency.

Trade Board chief executive officer, Douglas Webster, says the move is to increase efficiency, considering the thrust to reenergise Jamaican exports by, among other things, making related transactions easier to carry out.

Webster explained that the main features of single window portal for scrap metal exporters include the ability to attach required documents, submit payment and view the status of an application.

“Scrap metal exporters who are applying for permits would usually submit a number of physical documents such as a completed application form, certificate of bond, TCC, proof of registration by JAMPRO, certificate of incorporation, TRN, valid ID, police record, among others,” he pointed out.

Andre Williams, chief information officer of the Jamaica Customs Agency and Project Manager for JSWIFT, stated that “the automated services, involving online licensing and permit applications now being introduced for exports, is the first for the sector, and is a major step in the right direction for improving service delivery.”

How to get help

* For further information, exporters may contact the JSWIFT Client Support Team at support@jswift.gov.jm or info@jswift.gov.jm, or by telephone at 876-750-3096-7.

* They may also contact the Trade Board Limited at info@tradeboard.gov.jm.

